Ramadan festivities return to India after 2 years

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of faithful gathered in the courtyard of India’s historic Jama Masjid (main mosque) in the capital city of Delhi break the fasting together every evening during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Known for a feisty Ramadan, the old part of Delhi city was missing festivities over the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Locals say the life has returned to the area and the courtyard of the red sandstone mosque built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century.

Its courtyard looks like a large dining hall, where thousands of people with an assortment of delicacies before them await the signal to eat.

“This place is full of activities now and this scene was missing,” Javaid Ahmad Khan, a resident, told Anadolu Agency, pointing towards the compound of the mosque, filled to the brim with worshippers.

The signal to break the fast or iftar comes in two cannon-fire sounds, followed by an intense silence as water is drunk and food is eaten.

Source : aa