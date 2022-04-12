Muslim scholars denounce terror attack at holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS)

Ali al-Qaradaghi said in a statement that such actions are crimes and sins, stressing that targeting religious sites and killing innocent people runs counter to the teachings of Islam and all other religions.

He said the unchanging stance of the IUSM is rejection of violence and terrorism and considering such actions as a crime no matter who commits them and what their motivations might be.

He further cited verse 32 of Surah Al-Ma’idah “… whosoever killes a human being for other than manslaughter or corruption in the earth, it shall be as if he had killed all mankind, and whoso saves the life of one, it shall be as if he had saved the life of all mankind.”

Qaradaghi also called on all world countries to cooperate in ensuring security and peace and fight terrorism in all its forms, especially state terrorism of the Israel in Palestine.

Three clerics were attacked by a 21-year old assailant at Iran’s most revered shrine on Tuesday. They had been volunteering for the shrine in the holy month of Ramadan.

Two of the clerics were killed and one injured as a result of the attack.

The assailant, identified in local media as Abdol Latif Moradi, a 21-year-old Afghan who illegally entered Iran from Pakistan last year, was immediately taken into police custody.

Videos circulating on social media showed that he was under the influence of Takfiri ideology and the Daesh terrorist group.

Source: IQNA