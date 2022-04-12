US: Muslim students urge Georgia school district to add holiday Eid al-Fitr to school calendar

SHAFAQNA- Muslim students in the US state of Georgia urged state’s largest school district to add the holiday Eid al-Fitr to next year’s school calendar.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the request by students at Gwinnett County Public Schools could be the first of its kind in Georgia.

The newspaper reported Friday that Noor Ali, a freshman in the district, has spoken to the school board and started an online petition.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a Muslim holy month. It falls on May 2 this year.

Superintendent Calvin Watts said any consideration of adding additional holidays must be balanced with the knowledge that it would result in days being added to the school calendar.

Source: IQNA