Third Int’l Cartoon Festival on “Al-Quds Day”

The efforts to normalize relations between some Arab and Islamic countries with the Israeli regime and the closeness of Nakba day with this year’s Quds Day have been named as the reason for choosing these themes. June 21 has been announced as the deadline for sending cartoons.

The top winner will receive an honorary diploma plus 1,500 Euros while the second and third-place artists will be awarded diplomas plus 1,000 and 700 Euros respectively. According to announced regulations, each cartoonist can participate in each of the competition topics with a maximum of 3 works (6 works in total).

The size of the submitted cartoons must be A4 in jpg format and a resolution of 300 dpi while the technique of the work is optional. The submitted cartoons must be named in English according to the following example: Name and family name of the artist – work number – cell phone number (with country code). E.g.: Amir Amiri 01-00989120000000.jpg (Mr. Amir Amiri from Iran, number of the cartoon: 01, cell phone number: 00989120000000), according to ABNA News Agency.

Participants must email the cartoons to the festival’s secretariat (icfoaqd@gmail.com) along with the image of their ID and the filled registration form. The event is organized by ABNA News Agency in collaboration with the Committee for the Support of the Islamic Revolution of the Palestinian People (affiliated with the Presidency Instituting of the Islamic Republic of Iran), Center for Strategic Studies of Shahid Fazel (Iraq), Islamic Relief Center (Bahrain), Artistic District of the Islamic Revolution (Iran) and Comprehensive Website of Islamic Art.