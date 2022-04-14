Expert on ME affairs: “No connection between Nuclear Deal and Iran’s relations with neighbors”

SHAFAQNA – An expert on the Middle East affairs said: “There is no connection between Iran nuclear deal and Iran’s relations with its neighbors. Several countries of the region such as Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman have been old friends of Iran under different circumstances for years. Similarly, in the case of Iraq, the Iraqi people and parties are with Iran, and any government that seizes the power is inevitably with Iran.”

In response to the question about challenges and future of Iran’s foreign policy in the following year, Jafar Ghannadbashi in an interview with Shafaqna said: “there are obvious signs that the Western world is incapable of continuing the past policies. These signs are evident in economic and political aspects, and also in their reactions. In the wake of Ukraine war, a global energy crisis has emerged around the world and escalated sensitivity in energy markets, and caused increase in prices of gas and oil. Therefore, if a country does not cooperate in oil markets and does not export oil and gas to global markets, it could jeopardize the West’s interests”.

Signs of West’s need to reach an agreement with Iran

“The signs of the West’s need to reach an agreement with Iran include, first, the energy crisis around the world in the wake of Ukraine war which will force the West to retreat. Second factor is conflict of interests between Russia and US, and also an escalated conflict between China and US. Furthermore, there is no sign that these conflicts and tensions are decreasing. On the contrary, animosity between China and US, and Russia and US as well, are signs of an increasing conflict. As a result, these factors are forcing the West to retreat. Iran’s calculated policies and efforts to remain independent economically from the West and relying on its own capabilities, can help Iran and decrease the impacts of sanctions on Iran’s economy,” he added.

On the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, he said: “In my opinion, Iran’s national interests and the neighbors’ interests would automatically pave the way to establish a constructive relationship. Afghanistan and Pakistan need Iran, even Saudi Arabia needs Iran. Saudi Arabia knows what will happen in the long run when it is at the opposite pole of Iran. Iran should cooperate with Saudi Arabia in the Hajj affairs and also, both sides should cooperate together in oil issues and security of the Persian Gulf.”

Most of neighbor countries try to escalate relations with Iran

“Iran has 15 neighbors but has a different and specific behavior with each of these countries. In my opinion, most of these countries try to escalate their relations with Iran, and clearly Iran’s relations with these countries will be friendly,” The expert on the Middle East affairs predicted about the future of Iran’s relations with its neighbors, “Iran possesses a good transit road, and regarding the position of Iran in the region and Islamic world, the willingness to establish relations with Iran has been seen among the countries of the region. In addition, regarding the military power, Iran is a powerful country and is one of the pillars of providing the stability in the region. Therefore, there is a willingness to establish and expand a relation with Iran.”

In response to the question that ‘if JCPOA talks fail, will there be good relations between Iran and its neighbors?’ Ghannadbashi said; “There is no connection between Iran nuclear deal and Iran’s relations with its neighbors. Several countries of the region such as Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman have been old friends of Iran under different circumstances for years. Similarly, in the case of Iraq, the Iraqi people and parties are with Iran, and any government that seizes the power is inevitably with Iran.”

Persian Version