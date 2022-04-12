Blinken: USA monitoring rise in human rights abuses in India

SHAFAQNA- The United States was monitoring what he described as a rise in human rights abuses in India by some officials, USA’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values (of human rights) and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials,” Blinken said on Monday in a joint press briefing with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Blinken did not elaborate. Singh and Jaishankar, who spoke after Blinken at the briefing, did not comment on the human rights issue. Blinken’s remarks came days after Representative Ilhan Omar questioned the alleged reluctance of the USA’s government to criticize Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on human rights.

Source: reuters