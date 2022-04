SHAFAQNA- New Pakistan Prime Minister said economic situation ‘very serious’ but could improve with hard work and unity. Shehbaz Sharif said his government would focus on reconciliation in a society polarised by former leader Imran Khan’s policies and reviving a troubled economy.

“The economic challenges are huge and we need to make a way out of these troubles. We will have to shed sweat and blood to revive the economy,” he said.

Source: aljazeera