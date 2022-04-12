UN calls for an investigation into violence against women in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations calls for an investigation into violence against women and children in Ukraine.

Top officials at the United Nations called for both an investigation into Russia’s violence against women during its invasion of Ukraine, and the protection of children in the conflict.

“This war must stop. Now,” Sima Bahous, director of the UN women’s agency, told a meeting of the Security Council in New York.

“We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence. These allegations must be independently investigated to ensure justice and accountability.”

Bahous, who recently returned from a trip to the region, said the combination of “mass displacement with the large presence of conscripts and mercenaries, and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians, has raised all red flags.”

It was not clear if the Security Council, on which Russia is a veto-wielding permanent member, would agree to any investigation.

Source : straitstimes