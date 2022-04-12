Mashhad: Demise anniversary of Hazrat Khadija (SA) at Imam Reza’s (AS) Shrine

SHAFAQNA- All courtyards of Imam Reza’s (A.S.) holy shrine have turned into black to host mourners of Hazrat Khadijah (S.A.) from Iran and many other countries.

Flocks of mournful fasting pilgrims of the holy shrine have come to the complex in black cloths adding to the sense of sadness of the ceremonies. Also, special mourning programs of the day of departure will be started by speech of national university and seminary scholars on Tuesday (12 Apr 2022) morning and will be continued by eulogy recitations.

The Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs of Imam Reza holy shrine will have separate mourning ceremonies for non-Iranian pilgrims in different languages of Azeri, Arabic, and Urdu at Dar Al-Marhamah, Dar Al-Rahmah, and Kowsar porticos.

Source: globe.razavi