Iran complains about Afghanistan’s failing to ensure security of Iranian diplomatic missions

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister complains about the Afghan government’s failure to ensure the security of diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in separate phone conversations with Iran’s Ambassador to Kabul and the country’s Consul in Herat to make sure that all the staff working there are safe and sound after a gathering in front of the Iranian missions in the country.

He referred to his recent visit in China with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister and said that the Afghan ruling government has to shoulder responsibility in ensuring the security of the Iranian missions in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said that both Iran and Afghanistan has to be vigilant against the plots hatched by common enemies.

Source: IRNA

