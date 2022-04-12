Mayor of Mariupol: More than 20000 civilian residents killed

SHAFAQNA- The Mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol estimates about 21,000 civilian have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion.

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will continue its offensive in Ukraine after holding talks in Russia’s far east with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

The mayor of Bucha says authorities in the Ukrainian town have found 403 bodies of people they believe were killed by Russian forces.

Ukraine says Russia is likely to try and capture the besieged port city of Mariupol as fears rise over an expected offensive on the eastern Donbas region.

The United Nations demands an independent investigation into allegations that Russian forces have raped women and committed other forms of sexual violence.

