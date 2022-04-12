Iraq: Al-Kazemi announces very large military operations

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister sent important messages to the House of Representatives revealing “very large” military operations against the remnants of terrorism. In the most important thing he spoke during the cabinet session held on Tuesday (12 Apr 2022), Mustafa Al-Kazemi said: “Before the Month of Ramadhan, we took decisions in the interest of citizens and confronting the rise in food prices that all countries of the world witnessed due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the government assumed responsibility for making difficult decisions, in order to Protect the citizen and maintain prices.

He added: “Unfortunately, some ministries have taken decisions that have negative repercussions on the life of the citizen. When the ministers make any decision, they put the interest of the citizen. Yes, the state needs financial revenues, but that the citizen is not the victim in such decisions.”

Al-Kazemi expressed his “hope that the Food Security Law will be passed according to the government’s vision to run the country’s affairs, because there are many requirements, especially with regard to electricity, and we are approaching the summer, and what it requires to provide fuel and secure the needs of citizens.

He declared, “Our heroic security forces continue to pursue terrorist gangs, and we have proactive operations and an intelligence effort to track them down, and we will carry out major operations very soon to pursue the remaining remnants of terrorism.”

