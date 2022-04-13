Lebanese Interior Minister: We are committed to security of GCC countries

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi stressed that Beirut and the Lebanese people are committed to the security of Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries.

Mawlawi said in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Beirut Walid Bukhari: “Saudi Arabia has given everything that a bigger brother can give to a younger brother. Lebanon and its people must be committed to the interests of their country, their Arab identity and the security of brotherly communities, the security of Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries; Countries that did not divide the Lebanese people.”

He stressed: “We are committed to preventing any verbal or practical harassment of the countries of the Persian Gulf. What we are doing stems from our view that we consider Arab security a common security.”

The Lebanese Interior Minister continued: “The heart of Saudi Arabia and the countries of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has always been with Lebanon, and all the actions they take are in the interests of Lebanon and to protect the security of our united Arab community.”

In November last year, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador from Beirut and asked the ambassador of Beirut to leave Riyadh in response to remarks by the Lebanese Minister of Information who had criticized the coalition’s invasion of Yemen.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Read more from Shafaqna: