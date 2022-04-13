Algeria: Broadcasting series stopped for insulting religious values

SHAFAQNA-Algerian authorities temporarily stopped the broadcast of a Ramadan series for insulting religious values and for its immoral content.

A government body that monitors the content of the media announced the suspension of the broadcast of the “Love of the Kings” series on Monday, Al-ain.com reported.

It was broadcast on An-Nahar TV channel on the nights of the holy month of Ramadan.

The government body said the series, especially its third episode, contained scenes that violate the sanctity of Ramadan and insult religious values.

It also called on the TV channel to apologize to the public opinion.

An-Nahar TV officials did apologize, promising that they will review the content of all episodes before resuming its broadcast.

Algeria is an Arab country in North Africa where Muslims make up about ninety-nine percent of the population.

Source : IQNA