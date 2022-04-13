Karbala: Khatm Quran for women at Imam Hussein (A.S.) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA-The Astan of Imam Hussein (A.S.) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq, hosts Khatm Quran programs for women.

The programs are held every day in the holy month of Ramadan, during which the participants read one Juz (part) of the Quran.

When the holy month ends, they will have read the entire Quran, which has 30 Juzes.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a period of prayer, fasting, charity giving and self–accountability for Muslims around the world.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast (abstain from foods and drinks) from sunrise to sunset.

They also devote a considerable amount of time during this month to reading and contemplating the Quran.

Source : IQNA