EU plans to counter Russia with food diplomacy in Middle East, North Africa and Balkans

SHAFAQNA- The European Union will address rising prices and expected shortages of goods in the Balkans, North Africa, and the Middle East with “food diplomacy” to counter Russia’s narrative on the impact of its Ukraine invasion.

Food insecurity is causing “resentment” in vulnerable countries in these regions, while Moscow portrays the crisis as a consequence of Western sanctions on Russia, one European Union diplomat said.

This posed a potential threat to EU influence, the diplomat added, which it plans to tackle with “food diplomacy and a battle of narratives”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the West’s sanctions had fomented a global food crisis and spiralling energy prices.

MENA nations, particularly Egypt and Lebanon, are highly dependent on wheat and fertilisers from Ukraine and Russia. They face a price spike after a drop in supplies since Moscow began what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

