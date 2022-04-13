Iran Embassy refutes Guardian’s anti-Iran article

Writing on its official Twitter account, the embassy said that trying to link the recent developments in Ukraine to the developments in the Middle East and mentioning the name of the Islamic Republic of Iran is an unprofessional and unacceptable act and a kind of disrespect to the readers of the newspaper.

“Today’s (Tuesday April 12th) article in @guardian titled ‘Russia using weapons smuggling by Iran from Iraq against Ukraine’ is an unrealistic and baseless storytelling,” the tweet said.

The Guardian is expected to publish the truth, but today’s article contradicts this approach, it added.

It tagged Guardian editor-in-chief Katharine Viner noting, “We express our protest against this matter and demand the necessary action in this regard.”

Source: IRNA