Ramadan in Albania: Distribution of Ramadan introductory brochures

SHAFAQNA-Every year, Albanian Muslims enthusiastically wait for the holy month and make preparations for it.

Muslims’ preparation for Ramadan in Albania begins with the distribution of some introductory brochures.

The brochures highlight the virtues of the holy month and its primacy over other months.

Albania is a country in the Balkans in southeast Europe. Its population is over 3 million and more than 80 percent of the people are Muslim.

When the Muslims Affairs Directorate announces the start of Ramadan, the faithful congratulate one another on the auspicious occasion.

They receive the brochures in which the imams of mosques and preachers provide some lessons and lectures which focus on the virtue of the month.

Some imams and scholars usually come to the country from Turkey during this holy month.

The imams lead special Ramadan prayers known as Tarawih in mosques. These prayers are attended by a large number of worshippers.

