April 13, 2022 | 6:16 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iran & Iraq FMs meet in Tehran

0
Iran & Iraq FMs meet

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein met and conferred in Tehran on Wednesday.

The Iraqi foreign minister arrived in the Iraqi capital earlier in the day.

The two foreign ministers are scheduled to answer the questions of the reporters in a press conference after the bilateral meeting.

Hussein is accompanied by Iraq National Security Adviser Qasim al-Arji and Ahmed Abu Ragheef who is a senior investigations officer in the Ministry of the Interior.

Source : IRNA

Related posts

Iran complains about Afghanistan’s failing to ensure security of Iranian diplomatic missions

asadian

Iranian FM: USA is after new conditions for lifting of sanctions

asadian

Iranian FM: Iran sees no limits for expansion of ties with UAE

asadian

Iranian FM emphasizes need to send humanitarian aid to Yemen

asadian

Iran & Iraq call for implementation of bilateral agreements

asadian

Iran urges for political solution to Ukraine conflict

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.