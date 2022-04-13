Iran & Iraq FMs meet in Tehran

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein met and conferred in Tehran on Wednesday.
The Iraqi foreign minister arrived in the Iraqi capital earlier in the day.
The two foreign ministers are scheduled to answer the questions of the reporters in a press conference after the bilateral meeting.
Hussein is accompanied by Iraq National Security Adviser Qasim al-Arji and Ahmed Abu Ragheef who is a senior investigations officer in the Ministry of the Interior.
Source : IRNA