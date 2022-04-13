At least 191 children killed in Ukraine since Russian invasion: Prosecutors

SHAFAQNA-At least 191 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General said on Wednesday.

Children in the Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr regions, as well as the capital Kyiv, have been the most affected, it said in a statement.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling, 957 educational institutions have been damaged, with 88 destroyed.

Also, 6,261 “crimes of aggression and war crimes,” as well as 2,848 “crimes against national security” were registered in the last 49 days since the beginning of the war.

These figures are not final as work continues to confirm data from places where active hostilities are taking place, as well as temporarily occupied and liberated territories, it added.

At least 1,892 civilians have been killed and 2,558 injured in Ukraine since Russia started the war on its neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

