April 13, 2022 | 8:04 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Pope Francis blasts abominable actions in Ukraine

0

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Tuesday blasted abominable actions in Ukraine.

War in Ukraine was marked by “the forces of evil” because it was leaving in its wake abominations such as the massacre of civilians”, Francis said to participants at an inter-religious pilgrimage of solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Chernivtsi in Western Ukraine.

“The suffering inflicted on so many frail and defenceless persons; the many civilians massacred and the innocent victims among the young; the desperate plight of women and children … All this troubles our consciences,” he said.

Francis, who has issued many appeals for an end to the conflict, said it was impossible to remain indifferent and that it was necessary “to speak out forcefully in order to demand, in the name of God, the end of these abominable actions”. In his message, Francis called on  government leaders to seek peace and shun evil.

Source: Reuters

Related posts

Ukrain’s Prosecutor General: At least 191 children killed since Russian invasion

asadian

EU’s Diplomat: Plans considered to counter Russia with food diplomacy in Middle East, North Africa and Balkans

asadian

Mayor of Mariupol: More than 20000 civilian residents killed

asadian

UN calls to investigate violence against women in Ukraine

asadian

Qatar allocates $5 million to help Ukrainian refugees

asadian

EU Foreign Policy Chief: More sanctions on Russia an option

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.