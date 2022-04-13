Pope Francis blasts abominable actions in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Tuesday blasted abominable actions in Ukraine.

“War in Ukraine was marked by “the forces of evil” because it was leaving in its wake abominations such as the massacre of civilians”, Francis said to participants at an inter-religious pilgrimage of solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Chernivtsi in Western Ukraine.

“The suffering inflicted on so many frail and defenceless persons; the many civilians massacred and the innocent victims among the young; the desperate plight of women and children … All this troubles our consciences,” he said.

Francis, who has issued many appeals for an end to the conflict, said it was impossible to remain indifferent and that it was necessary “to speak out forcefully in order to demand, in the name of God, the end of these abominable actions”. In his message, Francis called on government leaders to seek peace and shun evil.