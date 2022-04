SHAFAQNA- Family of detainee Hussein Al-Sahlawi has reiterated concerns for his safety as he complains of medical negligence.

Al-Sahlawi’s mother had indicated in a video that her son suffers from acute bronchitis which makes him suffocate.

The family also reported that he has a fracture in his nose and an ulcer in his eye, however, the medical procedures are slow, which may threaten his safety.

Source: Bahrain Mirror