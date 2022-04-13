Iran’s FM: Initial agreement reached to release Iran’s frozen assets at a foreign bank

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister announced said that an initial agreement has been reached for the release of Iranian assets that remain blocked in a foreign bank.

Hossein Amirabdollahian said that talks for implementing the agreement were held in Tehran with a foreign delegation. However, he did not mention from which country the delegation was.

Amirabdollahian added that the delegation held talks with officials from the Iranian Central Bank as well as the ministers of economy and foreign affairs.

The two sides reached an agreement on how and when to release the money, the top Iranian diplomat told reporters at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran.

The two ministers met earlier on Wednesday for talks that covered bilateral relations and regional issues.

Amirabdollahian said that the two countries can expand their ties in various fields in months to come, and explained that the volume of trade cooperation between the two sides has witnessed a fourfold increase in the past seven months.

We stressed the importance of Iraq’s regional role and expressed gratitude for its efforts to initiate talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the Iranian foreign minister noted.

Amirabdollahian said his talks with the Iraqi foreign minister also covered Yemen where a two-month ceasefire took effect earlier this month.

We both welcomed the ceasefire and believed the present siege should be lifted and talks are held among Yemeni groups, he added.

According to Amirabdollahian, discussions with the Iraqi diplomat also covered Afghanistan, with the two ministers stressing the need for the formation of an inclusive government there.

Amirabdollahian also referred to the Monday attacks at the Iranian diplomatic missions in Afghanistan and said that enemies of the two countries could not sabotage Tehran-Kabul ties by hatching such plots.

The Iraqi foreign minister arrived in Tehran earlier on Wednesday. He is to meet with President Ebrahim Raiesi on Thursday.

Fuad Hussein is accompanied by Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Arji and Ahmed Abu Ragheef, a senior interior ministry official.

Source : IRNA