“Qamar Al-Din” a symbol of Egyptians Iftar tables [photos]

SHAFAQNA– To prepare “Qamar Al-din” (lavashak), apricots are poured in big containers over fire. It is the most popular dessert during the holy Month of Ramadhan in Egypt. According to Shafaqna Translation Service, quoting from Al-Quds-Al-Arabi, Qamar Al-din is an orange pastry in Egypt. It is in the shape of rectangular slices and is highly used during Ramadhan. Syrup, pudding, etc. are made of it too.

This orange fruit is boiled for long hours. An automatic metal scoop stirs Qamar Al-din in order to produce a pure mixture with sugar and honey. After baking of apricots, they are poured into large metal trays. They left to dry over wooden plates. Then, they are cut into rectangular or square slices.

A group of workers in a factory in Cairo pack and outfit the prepared lavashak through appetitively methods. It is the symbol of munchies during Ramadhan in Egypt. The price of lavashak is between fifteen to six Egyptian pounds (less than 1 to 3 dollars) in the local market. It depends on the quality of the product.

The shops in Egypt are full of various types of lavashak. Egyptian families believe that it is the common feature of Iftar tables during Ramadhan. There are several stories about the appellation of Qamar Al-din. Some say that it refers to the name of its inventor who has been from Syria.

Some other refer to coincidence of the apricot season with the sighting of the new moon marking the beginning of Ramadan. It was the time when Qamar Al-din was produced for the first time. This dessert had been recognized in Damascus in the ninth century thanks to business trips among the countries. Then, it was recognized in Egypt and the Arab world.

