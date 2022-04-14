Photos: Christians in Erbil celebrate Palm Sunday

SHAFAQNA- The Christians of Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan region celebrated Sa’anin on Sunday with a large crowd.

Sa’anin or Palm Sunday is a Christian holiday celebrated on the Sunday before Easter. According to Christian teachings, Sa’anin is the day of the arrival of Jesus Christ (PBUH) in the city of Jerusalem.

One of the most important symbols of this festival is holding palm branches because Christians believe that people held palm branches on the day of Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem to greet him.

Sa’anin is the beginning of the Holy Week celebrations that lead to Easter, which Christians believe is the day of Jesus’ resurrection after being crucified.

Source: MD East