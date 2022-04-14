Syria announces imminent investment by UAE, Russia & Iran

SHAFAQNA- Madin Diab, Director General of the Syrian Investment Authority, announced the imminent investment of the UAE, Russia and Iran in the country in the next phase, which will include various areas, especially the industrial sector.

“Iranian companies have recently consulted with the Investment Organization on the establishment of investment projects in Syria, especially in the fields of industry, waste recycling and renewable energy,” Diab said in a statement.

He said the new investment law issued by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last year provided an important opportunity for Iranian businessmen and investors, especially in the face of numerous facilities and incentives, and that Iranian companies were gradually implementing their projects in Syria.

“Syrian companies are also considering the possibility of creating investment projects in Syria, in addition to the UAE economic activists’ plan to create renewable energy projects with the cooperation of Syrian businessmen, and are now coordinating with the Ministry of Electricity,” The Syrian official continued.

He said: “The number of projects that have received investment permits after the passage of the new law reaches 23 projects with an approximate cost of 1.246 trillion Syrian lira, which will create employment opportunities for 1846 people.”

“What Syria needs most is agricultural projects,” said the director general of the Syrian Investment Organization.

On May 19, 2021, the President of the Republic of Syria issued a new investment law, according to which more facilities and incentives will be granted to investors.

Observers, meanwhile, say implementation of economic projects is difficult given the sanctions imposed on Syria and the lack of proper infrastructure such as electricity, security and ease of importing goods.

Source: Shafaqna Persian