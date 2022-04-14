April 14, 2022 | 2:49 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi ambassador stresses Riyadh’s support for Lebanon

0

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi ambassador in Beirut, during a meeting with the Lebanese president, stressed Riyadh’s support for the country to overcome the difficult situation it is facing.

Saudi Ambassador to Beirut Walid al-Bukhari met Wednesday with Lebanese President Michel Aoun to reiterate Riyadh’s support for the country in dealing with the difficult situation it is facing.

The Saudi ambassador also spoke with Michel Aoun about the mechanism of the Saudi-French Joint Fund set up for humanitarian aid and the realization of stability and development in Lebanon.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations and the need to develop relations between Riyadh and Beirut at all levels.

It is worth mentioning that the Lebanese political scene in recent days has witnessed the extensive persuasions of the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, who have recently returned to Beirut.

Saudi Ambassador to Beirut Walid Bukhari and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Beirut Abdul-Al al-Qinai, who arrived in Beirut on Friday after months of stalled relations between the Lebanese and the GCC, immediately began to make contact and meetings with Lebanese officials.

On the other hand, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia during Ramadan to study the development of relations between Beirut and the GCC countries.

Source: MD East

Related posts

EU calls on Lebanon to urgently address the financial system

asadian

Pope Francis to Visit Lebanon in June

asadian

Saudi Arabia welcomes Lebanese PM’s remarks to normalize relations

asadian

In meetings with Michel Aoun, Vatican stressed need for talks with Iran and Hezbollah

asadian

Lebanon: Najib Mikati rules out running for re-election

asadian

Lebanon’s President meets EU’s delegation

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.