Saudi ambassador stresses Riyadh’s support for Lebanon

Saudi Ambassador to Beirut Walid al-Bukhari met Wednesday with Lebanese President Michel Aoun to reiterate Riyadh’s support for the country in dealing with the difficult situation it is facing.

The Saudi ambassador also spoke with Michel Aoun about the mechanism of the Saudi-French Joint Fund set up for humanitarian aid and the realization of stability and development in Lebanon.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations and the need to develop relations between Riyadh and Beirut at all levels.

It is worth mentioning that the Lebanese political scene in recent days has witnessed the extensive persuasions of the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, who have recently returned to Beirut.

Saudi Ambassador to Beirut Walid Bukhari and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Beirut Abdul-Al al-Qinai, who arrived in Beirut on Friday after months of stalled relations between the Lebanese and the GCC, immediately began to make contact and meetings with Lebanese officials.

On the other hand, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia during Ramadan to study the development of relations between Beirut and the GCC countries.

Source: MD East