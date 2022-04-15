Ramadan in Baghdad: People walk on Mutanabbi Street after Iftar +Photos

SHAFAQNA- During the holy month of Ramadan, when most activities take place at night, many Iraqi families go to Baghdad’s Mutanabbi Street for fun after Iftar.

After being rebuilt and given a new look, Mutanabbi Street has become a recreational and cultural place for the people of Baghdad.

The presence of people on Mutanabbi Street has flourished since its reconstruction and has become a place for many activities, especially sightseeing.

Mutanabbi Street is one of the most famous streets in Baghdad and Iraq, and it is an important cultural center because it is the main place for buying and selling books.

Named after the famous Arab poet Abu al-Ṭayyib Aḥmad ibn al-Ḥusayn al-Mutanabbi, it is known as the cultural lung of Iraq and is the largest selling point for various books, newspapers and magazines in the country.

Source: MD East