Iran & Ukraine FMs discuss Kiev crisis & humanitarian aid

Hossein Amirabdollahian elaborated on Iran’s position of objecting to war and highlighted political settlement and diplomatic dialogue. He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran hoped that the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia would lead to peace and stability.

He also said that Iran was ready to dispatch the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s medical team to Ukraine, adding that it was imperative to provide full security for Iran’s embassy and diplomatic mission in Kiev was a necessity.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Iran’s position on objecting war and said that the Ukrainian government would make all efforts to protect Iran’s diplomatic missions.

Underlining that Ukraine demanded stopping war, Kuleba welcomed the continuance of talks with Iran and hoped that bilateral ties between Tehran and Kiev would expand at different levels.

