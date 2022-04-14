Fears of wheat crisis in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The quantities of wheat production in Iraq for this year 2022 declined to record levels compared to the previous five years.

The total production of wheat in Iraq amounted to 4 million and 234 tons during the winter season of 2021, and this number decreased by 32 percent from the production of 2020, in which more than 6 million and 238 tons were produced.

Specialists in the agricultural sector confirm the decline in the cultivated area in the country, due to the scarcity of rainy seasons for the past two years, and the decline in the levels of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

The Head of the Union of Farmers’ Associations in Iraq, Hassan Al-Tamimi, confirmed that there is a significant shortage of wheat crop, due to the absence of government support for farmers and producers.

Source: alaraby