India: Rohingya woman deportation to Myanmar sparks fear of crackdown

SHAFAQNA- The deportation of a Rohingya woman back to Myanmar has sparked fears that India to expel many more refugees from the country. Hasina Begum, 37, was deported from Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks ago, despite holding a UN verification of her refugee status, intended to protect holders from arbitrary detention.

Begum was among 170 refugees arrested and detained in Jammu in March last year. Her husband and three children, who also have UN refugee status, remain in Kashmir. Days after her deportation, the authorities detained another 25 Rohingya refugees. They are being held in Hiranagar jail, which police described as a “holding centre” for Rohingya “illegally living” in India.

Source: theguardian