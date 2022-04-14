April 14, 2022 | 11:28 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

India: Rohingya woman deportation to Myanmar sparks fear of crackdown

0
Deportation of Rohingya woman from India

SHAFAQNA- The deportation of a Rohingya woman back to Myanmar has sparked fears that India to expel many more refugees from the country. Hasina Begum, 37, was deported from Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks ago, despite holding a UN verification of her refugee status, intended to protect holders from arbitrary detention.

Begum was among 170 refugees arrested and detained in Jammu in March last year. Her husband and three children, who also have UN refugee status, remain in Kashmir. Days after her deportation, the authorities detained another 25 Rohingya refugees. They are being held in Hiranagar jail, which police described as a “holding centre” for Rohingya “illegally living” in India.

Source: theguardian

Related posts

UNICEF: Every minute 55 children fleeing Ukraine

asadian

Helping desperate refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal

Abbas2 Abbas2

Guardian: EU spent millions on military grade equipment to deter refugees

Abbas2 Abbas2

UNHCR: 2022 to be shaped by world’s response to conflict, Covid-19 & climate change

asadian

EU pledges to support Afghanistan’s neighbours to host refugees

asadian

6.5 million Afghans in world are refugees

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.