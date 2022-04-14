Russian president orders to redirect supplies of energy resources from West to East

SHAFAQNA-Russian President instructed on Thursday the government to prepare for turning supplies of energy resources to the East.

Speaking at a meeting with the government in Moscow, Vladimir Putin said the government should be prepared for the refusal by the European countries from the deliveries of the Russian hydrocarbons, including gas.

He noted that Russia’s energy sector is already suffering from the Western sanctions, the logistics was broken and became more expensive, and the banks of “unfriendly countries” are delaying payments for the Russian supplies.

Putin added that Russia has already been taking some steps to transit payments for the energy resources to national currencies to leave the payments in dollars and euros, and he instructed the government to prepare the Russian foreign exchange market for such a transition so that it is possible to exchange freely and in the required volume any foreign currency for Russian rubles.

“In general, we intend to radically increase the share of settlements in national currencies in the foreign trade system.

Source : aa