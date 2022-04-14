Iran’s President: Iran always supports Iraq’s territorial integrity & unity

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s President in a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that Iran always supports Iraq’s territorial integrity and unity.

During the meeting, Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran-Iraq relationship was beyond neighborliness and that Iran was determined to strengthen it.

Interests and security of Tehran and Baghdad is interdependent and the enemies cannot disturb this relationship, the Iranian president added.

He also said that Iran always supports Iraq’s territorial integrity and unity among all ethnic groups and religions which underlie the country’s stability.

The Iranian President emphasized that Iran expects Iraq, and also other neighboring countries, to prevent any presence that is detriment to Iran’s security bother in areas under the federal government’s control and in Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

The Islamic Republic of Iran has proven its brotherhood to its neighbors and expects neighbors to be vigilant about enemies’ plots.

Kurdistan Region was annihilated if the late General Qasem Soleimani wasn’t there, the President cited a KRI official as saying and added that the KRI has been negligent lately, but Iran is watching the Israeli regime’s movements closely and wouldn’t let them endanger the region through the soil of any country.

The ISIS is made by the US and the Israeli regime and acts as their proxy in Afghanistan, President Raisi underlined, adding that Iran has been hosting Afghan refugees for decades and they have been enjoying advantages of living in Iran like an Iranian national.

He also emphasized that Iraq’s security should be provided by Iraqis themselves and that foreign presence couldn’t do the same.

President Raisi urged implementation of Basra-Shalamcheh railway and facilitation of Iranian pilgrims’ travel to Iraqi holy cities.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that Baghdad is not only a neighbor, but also an ally of Iran.

He reiterated that Iraq wouldn’t be a location for anti-Iran measures and that Baghdad was ready for broad cooperation with Iran, including on security issues, to prevent any threat against Iran.

Source : IRNA