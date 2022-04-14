Afghanistan: 97% of citizens may be below poverty line according to a report by UN’s Development Program

SHAFAQNA- A report issued by the United Nations Development Program warned that 97 Percent of people in Afghanistan will be below the poverty line by the middle of this year.

When the researcher extrapolates information about poverty in Afghanistan; At first glance, they seem different, but after research and examination, the pictures show more clearly that the poverty rate in Afghanistan has doubled and reached levels that made it “the poorest country in the continent of Asia”, according to the United Nations Development Program report, and among the poorest in the world as well.

But this reality is not the result of the moment or the past few months. Over the past 15 years, many factors have combined to reach this situation, in addition to the economic problems that followed the political change in the country last August and contributed to deepening poverty, including stopping aid and freezing funds.

Source: aljazeera