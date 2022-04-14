Video of man assaulting woman with Hijab stirs anger in France

SHAFAQNA- Muslims and non-Muslims expressed anger on social media after a video showing a man attacking two women, including one who was wearing Hijab in Montpelier in France. The video shows a man wearing a red jacket pulling the hair of one of the women. Both women were crying for help, while the man deliberately attacked them publicly.

Police said they have opened an investigation to identify the attacker, as well as the other circumstances surrounding the case. Social network users have been heavily sharing the video online, calling for a police intervention to arrest the suspect. Other internet users have condemned the lack of news reports on the attack, describing it as “Islamophobic.”

Source: moroccoworldnews