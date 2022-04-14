UN: Two-month renewable truce providing possibility of a lasting peace in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- A UN’s brokered two-month renewable truce between the warring parties in Yemen is holding, Special Envoy Hans Grundberg told the Security Council on Thursday, providing the possibility of a lasting peace.

The first nationwide truce in six years coincided with the start of the holy Month of Ramadhan and includes provisions to improve the freedom of movement of civilians and goods, across the war-torn nation. The UN’s Envoy saw the move as “a moment” of respite and possibility, for pursuing peace.

Source: news.un.org