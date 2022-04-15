Saudi Arabia calls for international conference to support Yemeni economy

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia, which leads the Arab League and has inflicted heavy casualties on Yemen over the past seven years, has called for support for the Yemeni economy.

Saudi Arabia has once again called for an international conference to support the Yemeni economy, which is in dire straits following the aftermath of the Saudi-initiated war.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia stressed at a cabinet meeting that Saudi Arabia is committed to the security and stability of Yemen and its prosperity.

He expressed his full support for the Yemeni Presidential Council to carry out its transitional tasks and end the crisis in the country.

The Saudi cabinet called for an international conference to raise funds to support the Yemeni economy and supply oil products.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition has been supporting the government of “Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi” since 2015, and has caused many deaths, injuries, displacement and damages during clashes with Yemeni groups.

The United Nations says the Yemeni war has killed 377,000 people by the end of 2021 and caused $ 126 billion damage to the Yemeni economy.

Most Yemenis, numbering about 30 million, are dependent on aid in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Source: Shafaqna Persian