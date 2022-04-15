France: Council of State delays verdict on Pessac Mosque closure

SHAFAQNA-France’s Council of State has postponed until next week the verdict in the case of the Pessac Mosque in the Gironde department of southwestern France.

More than 100 faithful gathered to show their support to the mosque. In a statement to Anadolu Agency, defense lawyer Sefen Guez Guez said after a hearing lasting more than two hours that the Council of State said investigations were still ongoing until next week.

“We will certainly have the decision by the end of next week, particularly in the run-up to the second round of the presidential election,” he said. He said the Interior Ministry is clear and that it is a question of doing everything to prevent Muslims of Pessac from meeting during this holy month of Ramadan while nothing in this case links the mosque to terrorism claims.

Source : aa