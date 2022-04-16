How much an Iftar meal costs in Arab countries?

SHAFAQNA-Arab countries in the holy Month of Ramadhan are witnessing an increase in the price of consumer goods. This enhances the pressure on household expenses. Statistics show that these expenses have been doubled in Arab countries in the current year. This is due to rising price of food at the global level and disturbance in food export and import.

Egypt

Formal statistics in Egypt show that people spend 75-80 billion Genēh (more than 4 billion dollars) for purchasing of food in the holy Month of Ramadhan. This is 25 billion Genēh more than the normal cost of food in other months. Because of considerable increasing of inflation in Egypt, price of food has been increased too. For instance, price of chicken has been increased to at least 150 Genēh from 42 Genēh per kilo (1 dollar= 18.3 Genēh). According to public statistics in Egypt, each four person family spends at least 170 Genēh (9.2 dollars) for a breakfast and an Iftar meal.

Jordan

Cost of foods in Jordan has also had a 20-30% increase since the beginning of this year. According to experts, it is because Jordan imports 85% of its food products. Expense of a Jordanian four person family is 12.5 thousand Dinar (17.6 thousand dollars) per year. Its monthly average is 1042 Dinar (1466 dollars).

This is while average income of each Jordanian family is 11.5 thousand Dinar (16.2 thousand dollars) per year. It means that the income of Jordanian families is always less than their expenditure. Thirty five to fifty percent of this expense is spent for feeding and eating. Cost of feeding and eating in Jordan is doubled in the holy Month of Ramadhan.

Lebanon

Formal institutions in Lebanon have not reported the cost of an Iftar meal in this country in 2020.

However, there exists unprecedented economic crisis in Lebanon and 80% of the population are below the poverty line. This, clearly, shows the tough living situation in this country in the holy Month of Ramadhan.

In 2022 comparing with autumn 2019, price of foods in Lebanon has increased 21 times.

“Zuhair Borou” head of the Consumers and Producers Protection Organization in Lebanon emphasizes that cost of foods in this country has had 2100 percent growth through the economic policy of subsidy removal.

According to him, a family that spent 50,000 pound (33 dollars) for an Iftar meal must now spend 20 times this amount.

In 2021, the Crisis Watch in the American University of Beirut announced that cost of an Iftar meal for a five person family is 1,800,000 pound (119 dollars). The Iftar meal includes date, soup, salad and a main course. At that time, dollar rate in the free market of Lebanon was 12500 pound. Besides, the Banque du Liban paid subsidy for major foods. That is, cost of an Iftar meal has at least been increased 100% with the increased price of dollar to 24000 pound.

Syria

Cost of living for a five person household in Syria has been estimated about 2 million pound per month (800 dollars). This is while the minimum wage in regions controlled by the government of Syria is 72000 pound (30 dollars). Likewise, about 2.7 million Syrian refugees are in need of humanitarian assistance.

There are no statistics regarding the costs of the holy Month of Ramadhan in this country.

Iraq

Prices in Iraq has been risen by 30%. This is because of increasing of global prices, exchange rate changes and restrictions on entry of foreign food into Iraq. Moreover, lack of domestic production as a result of draught is another reason. A five person Iraqi family needs 500-750 dollars to purchase necessaries of the holy month of Ramadan. Experts emphasize that the costs in the holy Month of Ramadhan are increased by 50% compared to other months.

Qatar

A middle-class Qatari family spends 1500-1800 dollars for food during the holy Month of Ramadhan. It is relatively 30% more than other months. Qatar government pays special subsidy for 800 commodities at the beginning of the holy Month of Ramadhan.

Kuwait

There is 60-70% increase of costs for Kuwaiti families in the holy month of Ramadan. An Iftar meal for a five person family in the middle class costs about 40 dollars. Umrah trip, changing of home appliances, provisions for Eid al-Fitr, and purchasing new cloths increase household expenses in Kuwait. If average cost of a Kuwaiti family is 500 Dinar (1650 dollars) per month, this will be reached to 1000 Dinar (330 dollars) in the holy Month of Ramadhan.

Price of foods has had a 12% increase across the world following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This has been led to suspension of wheat supply and some other major commodities from these two countries. They are the largest exporters of wheat and oil.

Nine Arab countries have allocated 22.9 percent of the world wheat importation to themselves. These countries include Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, United Arab Emirates, and Tunisia. Totally, volume of wheat import of countries is 40 million tons per year.

