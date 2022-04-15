New Way to improve groundwater management

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Scientists have produced a new method that holds the promise of improving groundwater management – critical to both life and agriculture in dry regions.

The method sorts out how much underground water loss comes from aquifers confined in clay, which can be drained so dry that they will not recover, and how much comes from soil that’s not confined in an aquifer, which can be replenished by a few years of normal rains.

A research team from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory in Northern California set out to create a method that would do exactly that.

Source: NASA