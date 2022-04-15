Benefits of fasting for 30 days

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Ramadan is a great opportunity to begin a healthy lifestyle and avoid various health related problems.

Here are five benefits of doing intermittent fasting:

Lose weight

When we restrict food intake during the day, we are reducing our chances of getting chronic ailments, including cholesterol, heart disease, obesity and blood pressure. Fasting for longer time leads to a metabolic switch that helps to boost fast loss.

Cleans and purifies your gut

When we do intermittent fasting for over 12-14 hours, the liver’s glycogen is depleted and replenished. This sustained calorie restricted diet helps to clean the gut and strengthens its lining.

Reduces insulin resistance

Anything that can help to control insulin in your body will lead to an impressive reduction in blood sugar levels.

Gives time to repair cells

Intermittent fasting provides ample amount of time to repair your visceral cells.

Reduce oxidative stress and body inflammation

Many studies show that intermittent fasting improves bodily resistance towards oxidative stress and helps to reduce bodily inflammation, which is a major cause of many diseases.

Source: dnaindia