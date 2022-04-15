April 15, 2022 | 3:37 PM

EU calls for immediate end of violence in West Bank

SHAFAQNA-EU called for an immediate end to the violence in the occupied West Bank following clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem.

“Violence needs to stop immediately,” Peter Stano, the lead spokesperson of the EU’s diplomatic service, said in a statement.

He expressed deep concern over the upsurge of violence across the occupied West Bank, and stressed that it is a priority to prevent further civilian casualties.

“The status quo of the holy sites must be fully respected,” Stano asserted.

The statement also called on all leaders to act against extremists and warned that “Palestinian-Israeli security cooperation is essential.”

At least 117 Palestinians were injured at dawn on Friday when the Israeli police stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets, tear gas, or beaten by the Israeli police who also fired a barrage of stun grenades.

Source : aa

