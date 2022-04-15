April 15, 2022 | 3:34 PM

FM Spox terms Israel’s crimes in Al-Aqsa Mosque as “clear human rights violation”

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman described the Israel’s crimes in Al-Aqsa Mosque as clear human rights violation.

Saeed Kahtibzadeh slammed Israels’ shameful aggression against holy places in Palestine and prayers in the holy month of Ramadan.

He warned against continuation of brutal and terrorist actions by occupiers in the Holy Quds and the occupied Palestine.

He added that Israels’ crimes against the oppressed Palestinians show the regime’s weakness and that the regime uses its chaffy power against some defenseless prayers to cover up its weakness.

These crimes, which are the blatant violations of international law and human rights, show that the betrayal of some Islamic states’ leaders in normalizing relations with Israel will not change the behavior of this bloodthirsty and crisis-making regime; quite the contrary, the regime’s brutal acts against the Palestinians have increased since some leaders of Islamic and Arab countries turned back to the Palestinian cause.

He invited governments and the international organizations to support Palestinian people and to prevent continuation of Israel’s crimes in Palestine and urged the Muslim nations to back Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Khatibzadeh held Israels and its regional and international allies responsible for the consequences of measures in the Holy Quds and Palestine.

He called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Islamic countries to support Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Source : IRNA

