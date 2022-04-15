FIFA welcomes UN resolution on Qatar Hosting of World Cup 2022

SHAFAQNA-FIFA has welcomed a UN General Assembly resolution supporting Qatar’s hosting the 2022 World Cup, which is set to be held for the first time in the Middle East.

The UN resolution encourages the relevant authorities to make sure that the tournament will leave a long-term legacy for harmony and development in the region.

The resolution also emphasised that sport, especially football with its popularity across the globe, has a hugely important voice for helping to promote respect for human rights, equal opportunities and the empowerment of women and girls.

“In these difficult times marked by conflicts and divisions, the fact that the UN General Assembly adopts this consensus resolution is a clear signal of the power of football as a tool for mutual understanding, tolerance, inclusion and peace, and is a further recognition to the new FIFA and its important social role the world over,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

Infantino has claimed that staging the tournament in Qatar is a great opportunity to demystify the entire Middle East region and see tourists flooding into the country.

“I think one of the biggest experiences for this particular World Cup, is that it is an opportunity for people to come to a country and a part of the world that they maybe do not know,” Infantino said.

“It’s actually two ways, it’s an opportunity for Qatar, and the whole GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] to present themselves to the world and it’s a chance for the world to come and see the rich history and culture of the Arab world.”

The UN is yet to publish the full text of the resolution, which the 76th session of the General Assembly passed without a vote.

Source : insidethegames