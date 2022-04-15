Al-Azhar condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque+ Video

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Information Center reported that this morning (Friday), the occupying Israeli forces attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque, injuring several worshipers.

The number of Palestinian martyrs has risen to seven since yesterday and today, and according to the latest reports, at least 90 Palestinians have been injured so far.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the occupying Israeli militias attacked journalists and medical staff in Al-Aqsa Mosque with batons.

Reports indicate that tear gas was fired at Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and that some Palestinians were still besieged and that Israeli militias had closed the mosque’s exit doors.

The attack came as some news sources from the Islamic Endowment Office announced yesterday that guards at al-Qassa Mosque had barred three people from entering the mosque from Bab al-Majlis entrance.

Al-Aqsa Mosque spokesman told Al-Jazeera that clashes between Palestinians and Israelis continued in the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday morning.

150 Palestinians were injured and more than 400 were detained

The occupying Israeli forces completely withdrew from the Al-Aqsa Mosque after the brutal attacks on Palestinian worshipers, which injured more than 150 people and detained more than 400 others. Thousands of Palestinians are now entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque following the reopening of its doors.

Departure of Palestinians to Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers

Al-Mayadin reported: “Despite the widespread repressive actions of the Zionists against the Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque, a large number of Palestinian citizens have already left for Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers.”

The emphasis of Hamas and Islamic Jihad on confronting the crimes of Israeli regime

Hamas and Islamic Jihad emphasized on continuing to confront the crimes of the occupying regime and considered the resistance as the only way to prevent these crimes.

Al-Azhar condemned the Israeli attack on Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Azhar Egypt issued a statement condemning the Israeli regime’s actions against the Palestinians and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al-Azhar strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s repeated aggressions against the Palestinians and the permission of the settlers to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque and its desecration in front of the eyes of the international community and its shameful silence.

Al-Azhar said in a statement on Thursday that the Israeli regime’s killing of defenseless Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and other parts of Palestine during the holy month of Ramadan, claiming to fight terrorism, was a disgrace to humanity and the international community which shows the weakness of this terrorist regime and its savagery.

Al-Azhar also expressed his condolences to the Palestinian people and the families of the Palestinian martyrs, and expressed hope that the innocent prisoners would be released from prison and their usurped rights would be restored, and that Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque would be protected from oppression and tyranny.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned the Zionist attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the extremist settlers’ attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque with the support of the Israeli military.

According to Shafaqna, the organization’s secretary general, Hissein Brahim Taha, blamed the Israeli regime for the possible consequences of continuing killings of the Palestinian people and the continuing desecration of religious sanctuaries, fueling extremist conflict and instability in the region.

The UN Secretary-General called on the international community, in particular the Security Council, to condemn Israel for its attacks on the Palestinians and its repeated violations of the sanctity of the holy shrines in the occupied territories.

Al-Aqsa Mosque spokesman said that We warn the Israeli regime about continuing the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, warned the Israeli regime about the continuation of the attack on this mosque.

Al-Aqsa Mosque spokesman added: “Unfortunately, we saw that the Israeli regime’s soldiers targeted the worshipers with war bullets during this morning’s attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri stated: The attacks of the Israeli occupiers on Al-Aqsa Mosque continue. Their goal is to completely evacuate Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Palestinians. I call on the Arab countries to act responsibly and stop the actions of Israelis in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He further stressed: The leaders of the Palestinian Authority are obliged to fulfill their responsibilities in supporting Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jordan condemned Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli police brutal attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and on Palestinian worshipers.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry called for an immediate end to the hostile actions and increasing Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque. The ministry said the consequences would be for Tel Aviv to continue to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Reactions to the Israeli criminal attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Various Palestinian personalities, groups and institutions reacted to the recent Israeli atrocities in Al-Aqsa Mosque and strongly condemned it.

In this regard, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said: “We strongly condemn the brutal attack of the occupiers on Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque. Any dangerous consequences of this crime are on the enemy. The Palestinian people will be victorious over the enemy this time, as in the past, and will rush to the aid of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshipers.”

He added: “The battle in Al-Aqsa Mosque is the battle of all Palestinians and all the free people of the nation. We call on all Palestinians to attend the Al-Aqsa Mosque and defend the Palestinian worshipers inside.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad also declared: “The brutal attack on the worshipers is a dangerous crime for which the Israeli regime is responsible for all the consequences.”

The Palestinian Authority also said in a statement: “The Israeli regime seeks to turn the political battle into a religious war that will burn everyone. Any attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line. Reaching the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a dangerous act that will lead to an endless war in the region.”

The Minister of Quds Affairs in the Palestinian Authority said: “The responsibility for any consequence of the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque lies with the Israeli regime. What is going on is a clear violation of the historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque. We call on the international community, including the United States, to stop Israel from continuing its aggression.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian