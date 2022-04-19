Impact of war on Ramadan customs in Syria

SHAFAQNA- Some rituals have been stopped in Syria, such as firing a cannon, because it is not possible to perform in wartime.

The Syrian people are eager for the return of Ramadan customs in Syria.

“Security stability in the country reflects the mental stability and peace of the people, and its absence has a clear impact on the comfortable and proper implementation of customs during the holy month of Ramadan,” Jalal Sawah, a history researcher said about the customs that have changed or stopped during the war.

Despite the reduction of clashes in some areas, some customs, such as the Ramadan ball, have been stopped because it is not possible to do so in wartime.

Sawah added that the firing of Iftar cannons was not only to announce the time of Iftar, but also to fire several cannons to announce the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan or the time of Eid al-Fitr, and this tradition has stopped with the beginning of the armed conflict in 2011 and has not returned.

One of the most influential pre-war customs was singing religious songs (Tawashih), and before the Maghrib call to prayer, people wearing a kind of red hat stood in order and sang various religious songs in unison.

Not only war has changed Ramadan in Syria, but there have been other factors as well, including the social distance that has reduced visits between family and friends during Iftar.

Also, the establishment of tents during the holy month of Ramadan has been stopped since the first year of the war.

The dire economic conditions that the Syrian people are suffering from have led many people, even those with good financial conditions, to refrain from holding Iftar ceremonies due to high prices of goods and food products, declining purchasing power, and doubled inflation.

The impact of the economic crisis and rising prices on Iftar ceremony which is one of the most common customs of the holy month of Ramadan, is significant.

This is while many can not even provide for themselves now; As the World Food Program warns that 90% of the Syrian people are below the poverty line, while millions of them are suffering from malnutrition.

In this situation, some volunteers in religious places such as mosques, especially in big cities such as Damascus and Aleppo are looking for ways to revive social solidarity during the holy month of Ramadan after the war.

Source: MD East