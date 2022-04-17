Special customs of Ramadan in Oman

SHAFAQNA- One of the customs of the holy month of Ramadan in Oman is to eat Iftar in groups in mosques or in the home of the family elders.

Oman has a variety of original traditions that have formed the pillars of society, and these customs can be seen on various occasions, including the holy month of Ramadan.

One of the customs of the holy month of Ramadan in Oman, which still continues, is eating Iftar in groups in mosques or gathering family members in the home of the family elders.

During the holy month of Ramadan, some famous Omani dishes such as Harees, Al Aursya and Thareed are prepared and placed on Iftar tables with dates, water and milk.

According to the local newspaper of Oman, one of the customs of the people of Oman in some parts of the country, especially in the province of Muscat, is to celebrate the night of the 15th Ramadan; As children walk in residential neighborhoods and participate in a celebration called Qaranqasho.

On this night, children go out of their homes and sing traditional and religious songs, and people praise them with gifts and prizes.

As Eid al-Fitr approaches, a market called Al Habta begins, and this market is set up in a special traditional atmosphere, a few days before Eid al-Fitr, and is very popular with travelers and citizens.

According to Sheikh Ahmad bin Harith Al-Hadi, people visit each other after the Taraweeh prayers, and people from each region visit the people of other regions to talk to them and drink the special Qahwa of Oman, which has a special taste in this holy month.

He further stressed that Ramadan is a blessed month in which worship increases and children are entrusted to Omani teachers to memorize the Holy Quran.

One of the traditions that has been passed down and preserved from generation to generation in Oman is called qatil al-hanash (“kill the snake,” i.e. hunger), and this custom has nothing to do with killing snakes, but is an annual celebration in which fatty foods are eaten and it lasts from the end of Sha’ban to the first dawn of Ramadan.

Source: MD East