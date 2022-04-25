Delicious Ramadan sweets in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Every year, the Iraqi people prepare themselves for the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan according to the traditions, and prepare the necessary materials such as spices, meat, beans, and so on.

It is the special customs of Ramadan that resist the new life, and the Mesaharaty in the streets still informs the people of the time of suhoor, and also the game of Mheibis (Guess which hand game) in the cafes and squares of the city by the youth. Neighbors also exchange traditional Ramadan foods and sweets, such as baklawa, Zlabya and Datli.

According to Yusuf al-Dulaimi, a poet and cultural heritage researcher, Iraqi families from all walks of life have been making Iraqi Dates Halva or sweets, with dates and oils as the main ingredients.

This tradition began following the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and later changed with the addition of coconut, pistachios, almonds and a type of fennel known among the Iraqi people as Haba al-Halwa (sweet seed).

Al-Dulaimi also said that date sweets, in addition to being always present on the tables of the holy month of Ramadan, are used on other occasions, including funerals and mourning ceremonies.

Meysam Ali Mehdi, the owner of a pastry shop in Iraq, opposes innovating and adding new ingredients and using non-Iraqi methods to produce sweets.

He prefers that sweets be produced in the old traditional way and says: the secret of the durability of sweets and its transmission from one generation to another, is to continue its production in the traditional way and with the same raw materials.

He believes that the popularity of his shop sweets is due to the fact that the sweets are not changed and the old traditional way of producing them is preserved.

Meysam Ali Mehdi’s shop, which was established in 1986, is famous for producing Znoud El Sit sweets.

According to Ahmad Abdul Jabbar, the owner of a confectionery shop in Iraq, which was established in 1969, the highest demand for traditional oriental sweets during the holy month of Ramadan are for Baklawa, Zlabya, and Znoud El Sit, Burma, Shari’a and Mann Al Sama. Now cheese pastry and milk cake have been added to it.

He added that Mann Al Sama is one of the traditional Iraqi sweets that is rarely found in other countries and is made from a sticky substance that is collected from trees in the Penjwin Mountains in Sulaimaniyah, northern Iraq.

“The difference between Iraqi sweets is due to the quality of the Iraqi animal oil in it and the high use of raw materials such as pistachios, nuts and cream,” said Fahd Abdul Basit al-Halwani, owner of a pastry shop.

Source: MD East