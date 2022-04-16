Civilian deaths in Ukraine war rise to 1,982, : UN

SHAFAQNA-The civilian death toll in the Russia-Ukraine war climbed to 1,982, the UN said .

At least 2,651 more people have been injured in Ukraine since Feb. 24, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” it said.

Data from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) showed the number of people who have left Ukraine since the start of the war has risen to more than 4.63 million.

Source : aa