USA: Muslim-run food banks struggle to feed the hungry

SHAFAQNA- Muslim-run food banks in USA struggle to feed the hungry as prices surge. A day before the start of the Muslim holy Month of Ramadhan, Jabaran Akram was volunteering at a food bank in Brooklyn, New York City.

Usually, every person who lines up gets an entire loaf of bread. But as Akram and his fellow volunteers were distributing bags of food they soon realised they were running low on supplies – and there were still hundreds of people in the queue. Struggling to cope, they had no option but to ration the supplies, Akram told Middle East Eye.

They opened up bags of bread and started giving people a few individual pieces instead. He said that during the past two years, the lines had “gotten longer to a level I haven’t seen”. “Food prices are going up and many people have told me they can’t afford to shop the same way,” he said. “I would say inflation is a high driver of this. While people are trying to recover from a pandemic, they are faced with drastic increases in food prices.”

According to a USA’s Bureau of Labor Statistics report, food prices increased 0.6 percent in February in New York and New Jersey. In the DC-Maryland-Virginia area, food prices rose 6.7 percent over the year. A report by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) stated that price increases for food-away-from-home (which includes grocery store purchases) are expected to “exceed historical averages”.

Source: middleeasteye